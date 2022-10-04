Deebo Samuel's best plays in 117-yard game Week 4
Watch San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's best plays from his 117-yard game vs. the Los Angeles Rams from Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season.
The Rams fell to the 49ers in Week 4 on Monday Night Football and here are our immediate takeaways from the game.
Peyton Manning shared his take on Jimmy Garoppolo's 57-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel in the 49ers' clash against the Los Angeles Rams.
All of the best action from Week 4 in the NFL, including key stats, top highlights and what's next.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Jesse Mirco's fake punt sparked a skirmish, but it happened because Rutgers coach Greg Schiano called for a punt block in a 49-10 game.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for [more]
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.
Bobby Wagner delivered a massive hit on a fan who ran onto the field in Monday's game between the Rams and the 49ers.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
During the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Steph Curry dropped by "ManningCast" and had a blast.
The Broncos didn’t practice on Monday. Because they play on Thursday night, the Broncos are required to disclose any injuries, along with whether and to what extent the injured players would have practiced. If there had been practice. If there had been practice, quarterback Russell Wilson would have been limited, due to a right shoulder [more]
The Atlanta Falcons are about to see how good their ground game is without Cordarrelle Patterson. A day after outrushing Cleveland in a 23-20 home victory, the Falcons (2-2) placed Patterson, their leading rusher, on injured reserve following minor knee surgery. The good news is the offensive line has played cohesively, helping Atlanta average 5.8 yards per carry against the Browns.
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
Talanoa Hufanga had a Monday night to remember. His big play continued the 49ers' unique streak of interceptions returned for six points.
WATCH: Bobby Wagner levels the fan who ran on the field Monday night at Levi's Stadium.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]