Deebo Samuel's amazing start to 49ers season by the numbers

Alex Didion
·2 min read
In this article:
Deebo's amazing start to 49ers season by the numbers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers wideout Deebo Samuel is off to an amazing start in 2021, as these stats indicate.

Only Jerry Rice has amassed more receiving yards in 49ers history through the first four games of the season than Samuel has so far (490).

The 49ers' propensity for picking up yards after the catch has been a signature part of the Kyle Shanahan era, and Deebo paces the NFL in YAC going into Monday night's finale of Week 4.

RELATED: Lance made NFL history on long TD pass vs. Seahawks

On Samuel's 76-yard touchdown reception from Trey Lance in Sunday's 28-21 49ers loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium, Deebo seemed to be all alone behind the Seahawks' secondary. Sure enough, a deep completion hasn't featured more separation than Samuel had on the scoring play.

Deebo will look to keep his remarkable start going against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. 

