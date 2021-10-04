Deebo Samuel's amazing start to 49ers season by the numbers

Deebo's amazing start to 49ers season by the numbers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers wideout Deebo Samuel is off to an amazing start in 2021, as these stats indicate.

Only Jerry Rice has amassed more receiving yards in 49ers history through the first four games of the season than Samuel has so far (490).

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel has 490 receiving yards this season, the 2nd-most through 4 games in 49ers history, behind 522 by Jerry Rice in 1995. Rice finished that season with an NFL-record 1,848 receiving yards, which stood until Calvin Johnson broke it in 2012. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 3, 2021

The 49ers' propensity for picking up yards after the catch has been a signature part of the Kyle Shanahan era, and Deebo paces the NFL in YAC going into Monday night's finale of Week 4.

Deebo Samuel Target Chart 🎯



Deebo finished with 8 receptions for 156 yards & 2 TD, including 88 yards after the catch today against the Seahawks. Samuel's 274 total YAC this season ranks first in the NFL entering Sunday Night Football.#SEAvsSF | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/gxTHWXiX6k — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 3, 2021

Story continues

On Samuel's 76-yard touchdown reception from Trey Lance in Sunday's 28-21 49ers loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium, Deebo seemed to be all alone behind the Seahawks' secondary. Sure enough, a deep completion hasn't featured more separation than Samuel had on the scoring play.

Trey Lance & Deebo Samuel (76-yard TD)



Samuel had 17.6 yards of separation from the nearest defender (#33 Jamal Adams) when the pass arrived, the most wide-open deep completion since Week 15, 2018 (Tom Brady & Chris Hogan, 19.2 yards).#STATTHAT | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/tH6YjHoBQs — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 3, 2021

Deebo will look to keep his remarkable start going against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast