Deebo Samuel's 49ers return has Trent Williams ready to run through walls

Everyone has been waiting on pins and needles for Deebo Samuel to return to the 49ers.

That includes Trent Williams.

So, it should come as no surprise that when Samuel announced he was back from the Jones fracture he suffered in a players-le workout over the offseason, that Williams was pumped up for the return of the 49ers' No. 1 receiver.

The 49ers were missing nine starters during their Week 3 36-9 thrashing of the New York Giants. Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas have been lost for the season. Richard Sherman was placed on short-term IR after the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert and George Kittle are nursing leg injuries suffered during the first two games of the season.

Without Samuel, the 49ers have had to rely on rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor to carry the load at receiver. The offense struggled a bit against the Cardinals but was humming at an efficient clip in wins over the New York Jets and Giants.

The 49ers return home at 2-1 to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 before welcoming the Miami Dolphins to Levi's Stadium in Week 5.

While Samuel is back practicing, the receiver reportedly won't return to the field until Week 5 against the Dolphins, with the 49ers wanting to give him some more time to rehab and get game ready.

No matter when he steps back onto the field, Williams and the rest of the 49ers are happy to have WR1 back in the fold.

