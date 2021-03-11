Deebo Samuel unconcerned about Rams’ acquisition of Matthew Stafford

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Whether he was pretending or not, Aaron Donald professed ignorance last year when asked about Deebo Samuel. “Who? Who’s that?” Donald answered.

Samuel had 17 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown in the two games against the Rams last season, both 49ers wins. In fact, San Francisco has won the past four meetings against the Rams.

Samuel pointed that out when asked about the Rams’ acquisition of Matthew Stafford, a move that becomes official next week.

“I ain’t lost to them in two years,” Samuel said on the 21st and Prime podcast with Deion Sanders and Jamie Dukes, via 49ers Webzone. “I ain’t lost to the Rams in two years, so it is what it is. They try to do what we do, but they can’t do it like we do it, you feel what I’m sayin?

“The Rams want to play-action all game. They ain’t dropping back and letting the ball go. They can’t do it. They want to play-action, get their little down flats, the little flat routes all game, just let their people run. You ain’t gonna win like that.”

The Rams played in the Super Bowl LIII, and the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Neither team won, though, which is why the Rams changed quarterbacks this offseason and why the 49ers could change quarterbacks.

Both teams expect to contend, but the NFC West arguably is the best division in football with the Seahawks the defending division champs and the Cardinals up and coming after trading for DeAndre Hopkins in 2020 and signing free agent J.J. Watt this offseason.

The Rams made the postseason in 2020 and won a playoff game. The 49ers didn’t.

Samuel pointed to injuries as the reason. The 49ers had 32 players who spent time on injured reserve last season.

“Me, (George) Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, out of 1,100 plays, how many plays do you think we played together this past season? 156,” Samuel said. “Me, Kittle, Aiyuk, and Jimmy (Garoppolo), how many plays you think we played out of 1,100? 126.

“Now, you do the math for that.”

Deebo Samuel unconcerned about Rams’ acquisition of Matthew Stafford originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Les Snead declines to talk about Jared Goff

    The trade that will send Jared Goff from the Rams to the Lions for Matthew Stafford isn’t official yet, and it won’t be for another week. Thus, the Rams technically can’t talk about Stafford, since he’s currently under contract with another team. They can, however, say whatever they want about Goff. The Rams seem to [more]

  • Importance of 49ers re-signing Trent Williams emphasized by Daniel Jeremiah

    Re-signing Trent Williams is even more important after what Daniel Jeremiah revealed about the 2021 class of offensive linemen.

  • Who will be the NFL's first $100 million-a-year quarterback?

    As money rises in the NFL, who will be the first quarterback to crack the nine-figure-a-year level?

  • 1-year-old scores greatest goal of all time

    Work smarter, not harder

  • Trent Williams on possible return to 49ers: “Y’all barking up the right tree.”

    Cornerback Richard Sherman has expressed a desire to stay with the San Francisco 49ers that he knows likely will be unfulfilled. When it comes to teammate Trent Williams, Sherman believes that will be a different outcome. Sherman was joined by Williams on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast and they discussed possible destinations for each other with [more]

  • LeSean McCoy already making his case for the Hall of Fame

    LeSean McCoy likely has played his final down in the NFL. He has been on the Super Bowl winning team the past two seasons while playing only three snaps in seven postseason games, including being inactive for both Super Bowls. Although the running back has left open the possibility of playing a 13th season, odds [more]

  • Report: A.J. Bouye leaves Las Vegas without deal

    Free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye had his first visit this week. Bouye, though, has left Las Vegas without a deal, Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports Thursday. Bouye, 29, became a free agent Feb. 10 when the Broncos cut him. He ranks No. 43 on PFT’s list of the top free agents. Bouye joined the Broncos [more]

  • Matt Milano sends perfect tweet after re-signing with Bills

    Tweet sent out by Matt Milano after he re-signs with Buffalo Bills.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Shaq Barrett leads depleted list of top 20 defensive free agents

    There are a few intriguing pass rushers set to hit free agency.

  • Rory McIlroy has horror start at Players Championship

    The defending champion matched the highest nine-hole score of his PGA Tour career.

  • Durant still out for Nets, who will be cautious with Griffin

    Kevin Durant will remain out for the rest of this week and it is unclear when he will return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup, meaning he will miss more than a month with a strained left hamstring. Blake Griffin also will be sidelined when the Nets open the second half Thursday against Boston, though he stressed he's not injured. Durant hasn't played since Feb. 13 at Golden State.

  • GM Bob Myers says Warriors will be ‘aggressive’ at NBA trade deadline

    As rumors begin to heat up, the Golden State Warriors could be "aggressive" at the trade deadline according to general manager Bob Myers.

  • David Culley suggests Texans may be willing to trade Deshaun Watson

    Officially, the Texans’ stance toward disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson is that they’re keeping him, not trading him. But that stance is starting to soften. That’s the word from Jim Trotter of NFL Media, who interviewed Texans head coach David Culley for a podcast that will be posted later today. Trotter wrote on Twitter that based [more]

  • The US Navy put stealth destroyer Zumwalt to the test by sailing it into a very rough storm with waves as high as 20 feet

    The Zumwalt's captain previously said the warship handled well in rough seas. This latest test confirmed it.

  • Lisa Byington will be first woman to do play-by-play for men's NCAA tournament

    Lisa Byington has other "firsts" to her name.

  • Heat's Leonard fined, suspended for anti-Semitic slur

    "Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect — at all times moving forward."

  • Michigan State announces basketball team will now be called 'MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage'

    Sparty has a new name.

  • Andrew Whitworth on Matt Stafford: Nobody in NFL who doesn’t have a lot of respect for him

    Andrew Whitworth says everyone around the NFL has a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford.

  • Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

    It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate. McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away. Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass. In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year. McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality. McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives. Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six. A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA. McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason. “You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

  • NFL trade rumors: Chiefs' surprising OL moves should lead to an obvious Eagles trade

    One of the best teams in the NFL made a huge pair of moves on Thursday - and they could impact the Eagles. By Adam Hermann