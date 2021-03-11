Deebo Samuel unconcerned about Rams’ acquisition of Matthew Stafford

Whether he was pretending or not, Aaron Donald professed ignorance last year when asked about Deebo Samuel. “Who? Who’s that?” Donald answered.

Samuel had 17 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown in the two games against the Rams last season, both 49ers wins. In fact, San Francisco has won the past four meetings against the Rams.

Samuel pointed that out when asked about the Rams’ acquisition of Matthew Stafford, a move that becomes official next week.

“I ain’t lost to them in two years,” Samuel said on the 21st and Prime podcast with Deion Sanders and Jamie Dukes, via 49ers Webzone. “I ain’t lost to the Rams in two years, so it is what it is. They try to do what we do, but they can’t do it like we do it, you feel what I’m sayin?

“The Rams want to play-action all game. They ain’t dropping back and letting the ball go. They can’t do it. They want to play-action, get their little down flats, the little flat routes all game, just let their people run. You ain’t gonna win like that.”

The Rams played in the Super Bowl LIII, and the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Neither team won, though, which is why the Rams changed quarterbacks this offseason and why the 49ers could change quarterbacks.

Both teams expect to contend, but the NFC West arguably is the best division in football with the Seahawks the defending division champs and the Cardinals up and coming after trading for DeAndre Hopkins in 2020 and signing free agent J.J. Watt this offseason.

The Rams made the postseason in 2020 and won a playoff game. The 49ers didn’t.

Samuel pointed to injuries as the reason. The 49ers had 32 players who spent time on injured reserve last season.

“Me, (George) Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, out of 1,100 plays, how many plays do you think we played together this past season? 156,” Samuel said. “Me, Kittle, Aiyuk, and Jimmy (Garoppolo), how many plays you think we played out of 1,100? 126.

“Now, you do the math for that.”

Deebo Samuel unconcerned about Rams’ acquisition of Matthew Stafford originally appeared on Pro Football Talk