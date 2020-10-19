Deebo Samuel has two catches, 41 yards and TD on first drive

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel looks like Deebo Samuel again.

Samuel had a 35-yard, catch-and-run and a 6-yard touchdown catch on the 49ers’ first possession, giving his team an early 7-0 lead.

His 35-yard reception came after he was kind of, sort of stopped for a short gain but was laying on top of defenders Troy Hill and Sebastian Joseph-Day. Samuel popped up and raced down the sideline to the Los Angeles 36 before being tackled for real.

Samuel is playing only his third game of the season, and he entered with five catches for 54 yards and no touchdowns.

After one drive tonight, he has two catches, 41 yards and a touchdown.

Samuel broke his foot during the offseason and spent time on injured reserve this season as he recovered.

Jimmy Garoppolo was 4-for-4 for 69 yards and the score on the 49ers’ first possession, with his ankle apparently feeling better than last week.

