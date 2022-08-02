Deebo Samuel, Trey Lance building chemistry during 49ers training camp

Deebo, Lance building chemistry as pair excites 49ers crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Signing autographs. Dancing on the sideline.

And catching passes.

Deebo Samuel is back, and he made his presence known at 49ers training camp on Tuesday both on and off the turf.

After participating in a small number of plays during Monday’s 11-on-11 team drills, Samuel’s second day on the practice field saw him much more involved.

Coach Kyle Shanahan emphasized the importance of easing San Francisco’s star wide receiver back into action after he signed his multimillion-dollar contract extension to start the week, and 49ers fans packing the stands at Tuesday’s practice received a small reminder of what the franchise is paying for.

Samuel took a majority of his 17 practice reps with the first team -- 13 with Trey Lance under center and another four with Nate Sudfeld throwing passes -- after spending a majority of his time with the second team on Monday. On Tuesday, he was targeted four times during 11-on-11s and came up with three receptions compared to two the day before.

His first catch of the day came on a 20-yard pass across the middle from Sudfeld. The ball was a bit behind Samuel, but he was able to get his hands on it and bring it in. Sudfeld targeted Samuel again later in the drill but threw the ball too far behind him for the wideout to adjust.

The crowd roared when Lance connected with Samuel for the first time during camp with a bubble screen pass, and the second-year quarterback found his WR1 again soon after with a sharp pass across the middle.

The 20-yard gain provided fans with a glimpse of what’s to come this season as Samuel and Lance continue to build chemistry, and the energy among the 49ers Faithful was palpable as they took in the duo for the first time this year.

After missing out on the first four days of practice while he negotiated with the 49ers on his new extension, Samuel said he and Lance are taking things one day at a time.

Story continues

“It’s getting better by day,” Samuel said Tuesday after practice, speaking publicly for the first time since reaching his new deal with the 49ers. “I wasn’t able to spend a lot of time with him as I wanted to, but it’s not hard … to be out there with Trey. He’s willing to learn, and I’m willing to learn as well.

“We’re just coming together as one and figuring it out.”

It hasn’t been easy for Lance during camp as he goes up against a top San Francisco defense, but Samuel already shared a word of advice for the young quarterback as he takes over the offense.

Though Lance is getting “smarter” with every passing practice, Samuel said, any struggles he has faced in camp should be taken with a grain of salt.

“I don’t think he actually realizes that we probably have -- well, we do have the best defense in the league,” Samuel said, “and it’s going to be hard to complete a ball. Nothing’s going to be on time right now in practice because our D-line is amazing. But we’re figuring out ways to figure it out.”

The pair showed what they were capable of with Lance under center last season. In the 49ers' 23-7 win over the Houston Texans, he connected with Samuel on a 45-yard touchdown pass. And a pair of touchdowns between them were a bright spot in the team's 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, with Lance finding Samuel first on a 76-yard touchdown pass, then later on an eight-yard score.

While no Lance-to-Samuel deep balls were on display Tuesday, they found ways to move the ball despite the stellar defense they were going up against thanks to some lightning-quick footwork and passes. And now that No. 5 has the team’s top offensive weapon easing back into things, their connection can only improve as the season approaches.

A young fan’s cry of, “I love you Deebo!” during practice Tuesday was symbolic of what the “wide back” means to both the 49ers organization and those who root for the team.

And Samuel’s wave and smile in response to the small child showed just how happy he is to be back.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast