Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable to return

The 49ers have a pair of injury concerns to two of their most important offensive players.

San Francisco announced receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable to return with a shoulder injury and left tackle Trent Williams is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Both players exited the game late in the first quarter.

It was not immediately clear how Samuel suffered his injury. But Williams had his leg rolled up on.

Jaylon Moore came in to replace Williams at left tackle.

UPDATE 1:55 p.m. ET: Williams has come back into the game at left tackle while Samuel has gone back to the locker room for further examination.