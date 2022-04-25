Deebo Samuel trade something 49ers GM John Lynch 'can't ever imagine'

49ers GM Lynch 'can't ever imagine' wanting to trade away Deebo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel checks all the boxes for the 49ers.

Therefore, general manager John Lynch said Monday he is not eager to see one of the 49ers' top players on some other team.

Samuel recently requested a trade from the 49ers, he told ESPN's Jeff Darlington last week. But that does not mean the 49ers will grant his request.

"I can't imagine ever wanting to move on from Deebo," Lynch said.

Lynch said the 49ers are preparing for all the scenarios, but he suggested it would take a huge offer for the team to even consider trading him away.

"He's just too good of a player," Lynch said.

Lynch described Samuel as a "game-changing player for the franchise."

"I told Deebo this," Lynch said, "I think he's the perfect illustration of what Herm Edwards used to talk about, 'When will meets skill you got the opportunity to be special.' And I think Deebo embodies that as much as anybody.

"He's got tremendous will. He's a very talented player. By virtue of the way he plays, it's inspiring. So, to me, that entails leadership. Do you make people around you better? He checks that box. He's a great teammate, and I think of things like prior to games, he gets out there and is throwing the ball to fans. He's a great member of our community. We got nothing but love for him."

Samuel has not made it known why he has requested a trade -- whether it is because of the slow-moving contract talks or because of the demanding role he filled last season as a wide receiver and running back.

Lynch said he did not want to speak for Samuel or his representation but said he believes the situation can be remedied to enable the sides to come together and keep the union together.

Story continues

"I'm confident we can find the solutions to work through whatever's going on," Lynch said.

Samuel is scheduled to enter the final year of his original four-year contract after the 49ers selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He is scheduled to make approximately $4 million and an expected contract extension is likely to pay him five or six times that amount.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast