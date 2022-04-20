Deebo Samuel trade scenarios: Could 49ers package Jimmy Garoppolo in deal?

Which teams could target Deebo? Could 49ers package Jimmy G? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Now that All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel has placed himself on the trade market, the 49ers are certain to get a few phone calls in the days leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Samuel is among a group of three-year veteran wideouts who will likely sign new contracts this offseason. Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf, Tennessee’s A.J. Brown and Washington’s Terry McLaurin are the others expected to receive significant pay increases before again stepping on the field.

Samuel will almost assuredly sign a contract this offseason that makes him among the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers.

But for which team will he sign that deal?

These are the teams that could be willing to make the 49ers an offer for Samuel they will find difficult to refuse:

The Jets have first-round draft picks at Nos. 4 and 10. Either of those selections might be too steep of a price to send to the 49ers in exchange for Samuel.

But the Jets also have selections at Nos. 35 and 38 of the second round. Perhaps, one of those selections, along with another pick or two could get the 49ers to seriously consider moving on from their most dynamic offensive playmaker.

Jets coach Robert Saleh knows how Samuel can influence a game. Samuel's presence would be great for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson to turn short throws into long gains. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who served as the 49ers’ top assistant in the passing game, knows Samuel as well as anyone.

The Eagles figure to add another wide receiver to provide a target for quarterback Jalen Hurts. DeVonte Smith had a fine rookie season. They do not get a lot of consistency from anyone else in this group.

Samuel would fit in nicely as a proven veteran.

Philadelphia has first-round picks at Nos. 15 and 18. They would likely use one of those picks on a wide receiver. Or, they could offer to send one of those (and, perhaps, another selection or two) to the 49ers.

Story continues

The idea of a trade could become more attractive to the 49ers if they could also package quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the deal.

Garoppolo's trade value tanked this offseason upon news he was undergoing shoulder surgery and a four-month rehab.

The Panthers have a first-round pick at No. 6 overall. They certainly would not want to part ways with that selection. But, perhaps, there is a way to make a deal happen with multiple players and draft picks being exchanged.

Does it make sense, for instance, for Samuel and Garoppolo to be exchanged for receiver Robby Anderson, quarterback Sam Darnold and draft picks?

Samuel is a native of South Carolina who might want to play closer to home.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith had his own version of Samuel last season with how he utilized Cordarrelle Patterson as a runner and receiver.

It is easy to assume Smith would love to have a younger, more-explosive talent such as Samuel on his team.

Atlanta has the No. 8 overall pick. That selection is probably off-limits. The Falcons have second-round picks at Nos. 43 and 58.

This would also be a situation where some creativity might be required. The Falcons’ quarterback situation is not entirely settled, which could open the possibility of Garoppolo being a part of any potential deal.

Marcus Mariota signed with the Falcons this offseason, but the deal does not lock him in as the starter.

The Texans have enough draft capital to get the job done.

But does anyone believe moving from the 49ers to the Texans is something that’s going to make Samuel happy?

The Texans have first-round picks at Nos. 3 and 13 overall. They have a second-round pick (No. 37) and two picks in the third round (Nos. 68 and 80).

Coming off a decent rookie season, quarterback Davis Mills appears to be in line as the Texans' starter.

General manager Nick Caserio, formerly of the New England Patriots, has a long history with Garoppolo. So this could be another opportunity for the 49ers to make a package deal.

