Deebo Samuel trade odds: Jets, Packers have best chances to land 49ers' star

Jets, Packers among teams with best odds to trade for Deebo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Whether or not Deebo Samuel suits up for the 49ers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season remains to be seen.

What we do know, though, is that plenty of teams around the league will be interested in the disgruntled superstar after he reportedly requested a trade out of San Francisco.

Neither the 49ers nor Samuel have yet to formally address the wide receiver's trade request, although a series of social media likes from Samuel's account seems to indicate his desire to play elsewhere next season.

San Francisco still holds quite a bit of leverage and they certainly don't have to trade Samuel. But if he were to be traded, odds provided by our partner PointsBet, have the New York Jets with the best odds to acquire the All-Pro at +300.

The Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles have the next-best odds at +400 each, followed by the Indianapolis Colts (+500), Kansas City Chiefs (+600), New England Patriots (+800), Atlanta Falcons (+1000), Cleveland Browns (+1200), and the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys at +1600.

New York would make sense given the connections to Jets head coach and former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as well as the fact they are in the AFC and have the salary cap space to offer Samuel a lucrative contract extension.

The 49ers likely will still make an effort to reconcile and possible extend Samuel before training camp, although the star wide receiver reportedly doesn't want to continue talks.

If the two sides are unable to work it out, it's very likely that Deebo will be playing for one of the above teams come Week 1.

