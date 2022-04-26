Deebo Samuel trade: What NFL execs believe 49ers likely asking for

What 49ers likely asking for in Deebo trade, per NFL execs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have no intention of trading Deebo Samuel ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday. General manager John Lynch made that perfectly clear during his pre-draft press conference on Monday.

If they did, though, it would be at the cost of an offer they absolutely couldn’t refuse.

But what is that cost?

One NFL executive, who was not named, told Peter King they believe a mid-round first this year, in addition to “something significant” this year or next -- either a player or second-day pick -- would be a fair market return for Deebo.

Another exec told NFL reporter Albert Breer it might take even more than that.

“One rival GM said to me Sunday that he believes you’d probably have to go to John Lynch with two first-round picks,” Breer wrote. “Which would replace the 2022 and ‘23 first-rounders the Niners dealt away last year to move up for Trey Lance, to wriggle Samuel free of San Francisco. And that is a lot, even in comparison to the other big receiver trades of the early parts of the year.”

Last month, the NFL world was stunned when the Kansas City Chiefs traded WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: A 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), a second-round pick (No. 50), a fourth-round pick, and fourth and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft.

The Raiders got Davante Adams for a first-round pick (No. 22) and a second-round pick (No. 53).

Given Deebo’s one-of-a-kind talent and wide receiver contracts currently running hot, teams know his price tag won’t come cheap.

Although as of now, Samuel probably won’t get moved between now and Thursday. Again, San Francisco’s clear preference is to keep him. But given the history of this league has shown us that anything can happen.

Deebo wants out, and there’s no telling how far teams are willing to go to get him.

