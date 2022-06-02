Deebo Samuel trade would be foolish for 49ers, John Lynch says

Lynch: 49ers trading away All-Pro Deebo would be foolish originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WALNUT CREEK -- General manager John Lynch drew robust applause from a crowd of 49ers fans on Wednesday night with his answer to questions about Deebo Samuel.

Lynch said Samuel is not going anywhere -- anytime soon.

Samuel expressed some level of discontent with the 49ers this offseason and requested a trade before the 2022 NFL Draft. The 49ers listened to trade proposals for the versatile All-Pro wide receiver but were never tempted to make a deal.

“We all know what we have,” Lynch said during a Q&A session at the annual Dwight Clark Legacy Series. “Some things have transpired. We’ll remain consistent that the conversations that we have stay private because I think they deserve to be. I think we’ll be fine there, though. And I’m excited to have Deebo a part of us moving forward.”

When asked if Samuel will remain with the team this season, Lynch offered a definitive answer.

“Well, we haven’t traded him. I’ve used the word ‘fool.’ I’d be a fool to trade him,” Lynch said.

“And, so, yes. He’ll be a part of the 49ers.”

Then, becomes the matter of working out a new contract for Samuel to compensate him more in line with the top tier of NFL wide receivers.

Samuel is currently scheduled to make nearly $4 million for the upcoming season. The market rate for Samuel is from five to six times that amount.

Lynch said Samuel checks all the boxes and embodies his vision for the kind of players he wants to wear a 49ers uniform.

“Deebo’s a tremendous, tremendous football player,” Lynch said.

“He tells me as a kid, his dad said, ‘Every time you touch the ball, you score.’ And I really think Deebo believes that, that he should (score) every time. Some guys say that, I see that when I watch Deebo.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast