Deebo Samuel trade to Cowboys would 'contaminate' him, Stephen A. Smith says

There’s at least one thing 49ers fans and Stephen A. Smith have in common, and that’s a longstanding loathing of the Dallas Cowboys.

So when Deebo Samuel “liked” a photoshopped edit of himself in a Cowboys jersey on social media Wednesday, the ESPN personality reacted in a way most 49ers Faithful will likely appreciate.

“I don’t mind,” Smith said on "First Take," starting out innocently enough.

Then, he dove in.

“... I mean, I don’t want him to contaminate himself and just ruin his future by being stained,” Smith continued.

Smith’s vision isn’t entirely blurred by his disdain for Dallas, however, and he was able to stop his Cowboy roast long enough to try and rationalize why the move would be intriguing to Samuel.

“But I will say this, the Cowboys are the No. 1 franchise from a money standpoint that exists out there,” Smith said. “And if you’ve got that star on your helmet and you’re playing in Jerry World in his billion-dollar play pit, that’s going to generate some dollars for you, and Deebo is after the dollar so it makes sense. Monetarily, I understand what he’s doing.”

It was reported on Wednesday that Samuel has asked the 49ers to trade him as his hopes for a high-paying contract extension might have hit a snag. While he has since unliked the Cowboys edit, it definitely seems like his mind could be elsewhere.

It’s unclear if a deal for San Francisco’s star wide receiver will actually happen, but until then, speculation as to where he could be traded or how he could get there is sure to continue.

In the meantime, Smith definitely knows his least-favorite potential landing spot for Samuel after seeing his apparent approval of the Cowboys jersey swap.

“I just don’t know if he realizes the level of contamination that ultimately might come his way,” Smith said.

