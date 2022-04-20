Deebo Samuel trade: 49ers hold contractual leverage in situation

Why 49ers hold contractual leverage in Deebo trade request saga originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel, the 49ers' most important offensive player, no longer wishes to be a foundational piece in San Francisco.

Samuel told ESPN's Jeff Darlington on Wednesday that he has asked the 49ers for a trade. The trade ask comes during an offseason in which Samuel was hoping to cash in like fellow wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and Stefon Diggs.

But the 49ers don't have to honor Samuel's trade request. In fact, if they want to play hardball, the 49ers own the leverage in this situation.

Samuel is under contract for the 2022 season, the final year of his rookie contract. The 49ers also could franchise-tag him for the 2023 season at an acceptable contract number.

Could Samuel threaten to not play? Sure. Is that a bluff the 49ers would likely call, banking on him not wanting to lose a large chunk of money? Probably.

The 49ers also hold some leverage when it comes to the start of training camp. Say the 49ers refuse to offer Samuel's request believing having him on the roster gives them a better chance of contending for a Super Bowl during the 2022-23 season. Samuel likely wouldn't counter by not reporting to training camp, seeing as the CBA states that if a player is under contract and refuses to report to mandatory preseason camp on the opening date, then they shall not receive an accrued season for the league year.

Samuel failing to accrue a season in 2022 means he would enter restricted free agency next offseason, something that would not be beneficial to his desire to leave San Francisco.

All of this assumes the 49ers choose to play hardball with Samuel.

Given his extreme value to the 49ers' offense, it's likely the 49ers will try and take the summer to repair the relationship with Samuel. News of his trade demand leaking now allows the 49ers to see what trade offers are out there before the 2022 NFL Draft, but it might behoove them to try and get Samuel back to the negotiating table and see if things can be mended.

The 49ers wanted to play Samuel. They gave big extensions to George Kittle and Fred Warner, and Samuel was next in line.

Somewhere along the way, the relationship devolved.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Samuel's usage, and not the money being offered, was one of the key reasons for the trade demand. That seems like something the 49ers can fix. But if the relationship is fractured beyond repair, then the 49ers will find themselves in a difficult position.

Do they trade Samuel within the week, getting the best return possible to help the 2022 team compete? Do they ignore the demand for now in hopes they can bring Samuel back to the table? If Samuel is unwilling to rethink his desire to stay with the 49ers, do they call his bluff and assume he'll show up and play in 2022 wanting to accrue that fourth season?

The 49ers wanted Samuel to be a cornerstone piece of their franchise. He wants to move on. The 49ers believe they have a Super Bowl roster and Samuel is a key piece of their offensive attack. They hold the leverage at this point. But will they use it or give Samuel what he wants?