Deebo Samuel TD vs. Cardinals pulled 'raw emotion' from 49ers' John Lynch

Lynch explains 'raw emotion' of watching Deebo TD vs. Cardinals

The 49ers Faithful packed into Estadio Azteca on Monday night let out a roar in the third quarter as Deebo Samuel sprinted 39 yards past a horde of Arizona Cardinals defenders and into the end zone, giving San Francisco a two-score advantage.

What the fans likely didn’t hear was 49ers general manager John Lynch joyfully yelling right along with them from his luxury suite inside the stadium.

The former NFL safety is well past his playing days, but Lynch shared with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco that it can be hard to suppress his in-game emotions as a front-office executive.

“I think after Year 1, and we started 0-8, I had some people say, ‘Man, you got to chill out and be a little more steady because they show you up there, and you’ll either be mad or stressed,' ” Lynch told Maiocco on the latest episode of “49ers Game Plan.”

Lynch was a passionate player during his time in the league, he explained, and he chooses not to sit in the press box during 49ers games so that he can “be himself.”

“I love it when our players do well. I feel it when they are struggling,” Lynch told Maiocco. “... I just feel like I’m with the guys. I can’t go do it anymore, but man, I’m pulling for them.

“It’s just raw emotion.”

Lynch said he was yelling “Let’s go, Deebo!” repeatedly as the cameras caught his excitement, and Samuel’s evasive touchdown run was a fantastic reminder of why the 49ers made sure to extend the “wide back” during training camp.

Thirty-nine yards to La Casa â€¼ï¸ðŸ pic.twitter.com/FcHDufgZEy — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 22, 2022

Though the offseason saga featured a trade request from Samuel, Lynch never had a doubt that the star receiver would be back with San Francisco this season.

“I felt that the whole way, we’re just -- things are too right together,” Lynch said. “Were there some times during the process that was tested? Sure. But you know, I never for a day thought Deebo wasn’t coming back to us and knew that there’s no way we were going to move [him].

“He’s too good of a football player to move. I mean, why give him to someone else?”

Samuel is easy to love, Lynch added, with an infectious smile and give-it-all attitude in addition to his playing abilities.

Maybe that’s why Lynch was cheering so loudly on Monday in Mexico City.

“I think he’s got a special quality of lifting people, whether it be fans, whether it be teammates, people like myself,” Lynch said. “So, I always believed he’d be back.”

