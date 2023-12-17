Deebo Samuel TD makes it 7-7 in Arizona

Deebo Samuel keeps getting into the end zone.

The 49ers receiver had six touchdowns over the last three weeks and he scored another one to cap the 49ers' first possession of Sunday's game in Arizona. Samuel caught a 12-yard pass from Brock Purdy and the game is now tied 7-7 with 6:33 left to play in the first quarter.

Purdy and Samuel also had an 11-yard connection earlier in the drive and Christian McCaffrey ran four times for 45 yards, including a 26-yard gain that moved the Niners into the red zone.

It's been a fast start for both offenses on Sunday and we'll now find out if a shootout is in the works at State Farm Stadium.