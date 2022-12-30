49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel‘s return to practice this week will not be followed by a return to game action.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled Samuel out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders on Friday. It will be the third game that Samuel has missed with knee and ankle injuries and Shanahan indicated that it may the last one he misses.

“We’ll see how practice goes,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I mean, he’s got to do more practice than he did this week, but he’s got a chance to.”

Sunday’s results could impact any decision the 49ers make for next week. An Eagles win would put the top seed in the NFC out of reach and the 49ers might not want to risk injuries in a bid to jump the Vikings.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee) are also out. Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness) are listed as questionable.

Deebo Samuel out Sunday, could return Week 18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk