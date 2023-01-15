Deebo Samuel: Still good at football

Kyle Madson

An injury derailed the end of Deebo Samuel’s regular season. The postseason revived him. Samuel put together a monster performance in the wild card round against the Seahawks, and might’ve sealed the game with a 74-yard catch-and-run that put the 49ers ahead 38-17 on the Seahawks with 10:51 to go in the fourth quarter.



