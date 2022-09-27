How Deebo Samuel can still be effective wide back in Kyle Shanahan's mind

Shanahan explains how Deebo can be an effective wide back originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers sit at 1-2 following their forgettable outing against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, coach Kyle Shanahan has to figure out a way to get points on the board.

To that end, Shanahan said that he will continue to use receiver Deebo Samuel as a "wide back" even if the rest of the NFL knows what to expect.

"I mean, we're not surprising anybody, that's for sure," Shanahan said Monday on a conference call in response to a question by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "Everybody knows how committed all 11 guys got to be when Deebo's back there because they know what he can do."

Along with explaining how difficult it is to utilize Samuel's full skillset now that other teams know what to expect, Shanahan noted that the 49ers missed openings in their 11-10 loss to the Broncos on Sunday night.

"But I do think there's a few opportunities ... if, on a number of those plays, we can execute the blocks just a little bit better, I think Deebo's got a good chance to get a big one," Shanahan explained to Maiocco.

Samuel has the ability to outrun everyone if given the opportunity. So far in the 2022 NFL season, the 26-year-old has rushed for 111 yards on 17 attempts with one touchdown run.

It's clear that the 49ers have to find a way to get Samuel more openings, which is something that Shanahan reiterated.

"That's why you get those opportunities because he's the best guy on our team that has a chance to get the big one and we just got to get them back there when we have a better look for him," Shanahan concluded.

With the 49ers looking for answers on how to right the ship, one thing is certain: Samuel is the key to success.

If the 49ers are able to feed Samuel the ball and commit fewer mistakes in their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, they could potentially replicate their success against the Rams last season.

