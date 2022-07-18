Deebo Samuel somehow not in Madden NFL 23 top 10 receiver rankings

Deebo disrespect? All-Pro somehow not a top-10 Madden receiver originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers fans excited to play with Deebo Samuel in the latest Madden might be surprised -- or downright appalled -- by the wide receiver’s rating in the video game.

There were quite a few head scratchers in the Madden NFL 23 wide receiver rankings released Monday, but one that certainly got people talking was Samuel’s 89 overall rating.

The score ties Samuel as the game’s 13th-best receiver, along with DK Metcalf and Chris Godwin, despite a 2021 campaign that saw him become a bonafide star and first-team All-Pro.

Samuel’s notable omission from Madden 23’s top 10 came after the 49ers “wide back” set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a receiver in the regular season (8) and led the league in yards per reception (18.2).

Beating out Samuel for Madden 23’s top 10 are Davante Adams (99), Cooper Kupp (98), Tyreek Hill (97), DeAndre Hopkins (96), Stefon Diggs (95), Justin Jefferson (93), Mike Evans (92), Keenan Allen (91), Terry McLaurin (91) and Amari Cooper (90).

Samuel does rank in Madden’s top 10 receivers in other subcategories, most notably in jumping rating (tied for No. 2), kick return rating (tied for No. 2), toughness rating (tied for No. 1), spectacular catch rating (tied for No. 3), short route running rating (tied for No. 2) and release rating (No. 2).

Despite the offseason drama surrounding Samuel and his looming 49ers contract extension, a trade request from the receiver hasn't been granted by San Francisco and he figures to be a key part of their offense this season under presumed starting quarterback Trey Lance.

Samuel's production last season helped catapult the 49ers all the way to the NFC Championship Game and earned him consideration for offensive player of the year, but it’s clear that Madden viewed a handful of other NFL receivers above the All-Pro.

Hopefully Samuel’s snub from the top 10 list can inspire another record-breaking season from the receiver this year.

