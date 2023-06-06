Deebo Samuel slams Deebo Samuel for awful 2022 season

Deebo Samuel couldn’t back up his sensational 2021 season with an equally great 2022 campaign. The veteran wide receiver on Tuesday in a press conference after the team’s first mandatory minicamp described last season as “awful” by his standards.

Reporters on site said Samuel used the word “sluggish” to define his play last year, and he acknowledged being out of shape.

There was always likely to be some regression after Samuel posted 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns in his breakout 2021 season that earned him a First-Team All-Pro nod.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, last year was more than just a regression. Samuel didn’t look like the same player who dominated with his explosiveness and physicality the year before. Statistically he wasn’t “awful,” posting 864 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns. He finished third on the team in receiving yards and fourth in total touchdowns, saw his yards per carry drop by 0.7, and his yards per reception plummet by 6.9 yards.

Given the standard he set in 2021 though it was a pretty abysmal year, and that was before he missed three games with an injury he suffered in Week 14.

The good news for the 49ers is Samuel is still an explosive playmaker. There were glimpses last year, like when he broke off an incredible 57-yard touchdown against the Rams in Week 4.

Recognizing there was something holding him back will be a huge step for Samuel, and if the 49ers get anything close this season to what he brought in 2021, it’s going to be very hard to slow them down on offense.

Advertisement

More Latest 49ers news!

WATCH: DL Javon Hargrave suits up with 49ers for 1st time Nick Bosa attends, sits out 49ers' mandatory minicamp 49ers add DL, waive UDFA WR Shae Wyatt

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire