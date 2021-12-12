Deebo Samuel’s sixth rushing TD puts 49ers up 10-3

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel had rushing touchdowns in three straight games before sitting out last Sunday with a groin injury and he picked up right where he left off in Sunday’s return to action.

Samuel ran 27 yards for a score early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game over the Bengals. The touchdown put the 49ers up 10-3 on the road with just over 12 minutes to play in the half.

Samuel now has six rushing touchdowns on the year and he’s scored 11 overall touchdowns.

Jimmy Garoppolo has opened 6-of-7 for 51 yards and the 49ers are getting the ball back after forcing the Bengals to punt on their first possession after Samuel’s touchdown.

