Deebo Samuel shrugs off solid lick from Marlon Humphrey
The San Francisco 49ers did not win many battles on Monday Night Football.
There was one play where the NFC West team saw a player come away better than a Raven.
Deebo Samuel took a pass from Brock Purdy and Marlon Humphrey had the wideout lined up fair and square.
Humphrey delivered quite a shot to Samuel. However, he forgot to wrap up the tackle.
Samuel shrugged off the hit and kept going for a short gain.