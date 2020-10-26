Deebo Samuel shouts out Kyle Juszczyk for big-time game in 49ers' win

Deebo shouts out Juice on IG for big game in 49ers' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
While players like Jeff Wilson Jr., Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle stole the spotlight, Kyle Juszczyk deserved just as much praise for the 49ers' 33-6 win over the Patriots.
Samuel was ready to hand it out after the game, too.
Samuel called Juszczyk the "best fullback/wideout/running back in the league" on his Instagram story after the win.
Deebo Samuel puts some respect on Kyle Juszczyk’s name ✍️ #49ers pic.twitter.com/6LdSluOYKY— Fred Warner for DPOY (@TheSFNiners) October 26, 2020
The 49ers' veteran fullback did a little bit of everything to show off his array of skills in the game. He had one catch for 18 yards, four carries for another 18 yards and scored a 4-yard run in the second quarter.
.@JuiceCheck44 up the middle!@49ers take a 16-3 lead in New England. #FTTB— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2020


Juszczyk's game always goes past the box score, though. He had pancakes to Patriots defenders like it was Sunday brunch, helping Samuel, Wilson and many others gain extra yards in the blowout win.
The 49ers' fullback is one of the most underappreciated players in football to the outside world, but it's clear how much he means to his teammates.