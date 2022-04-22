Deebo Samuel shouts out Jimmy Garoppolo after QB praised 49ers star

Deebo shouts out Jimmy G after QB praised star amid trade drama originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel and Jimmy Garoppolo have always had each other's back. So it's not surprising that Samuel shouted out the veteran quarterback on Instagram Friday in response to Garoppolo's praise of the 49ers' star receiver.

On Thursday, Garoppolo lauded Samuel, who has requested a trade from the 49ers, for his toughness, clutch play, and willingness to do whatever his team needed.

“I don’t know the exact, what’s going on behind the scenes what the reasons are for everything,” Garoppolo said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “But what they’d be getting in Deebo is one of the best players I’ve ever played with, one of the best football players, one of the best guys I’ve ever played with.

“I’ve been with Deebo since he was a rookie, so I’ve seen how he’s evolved and grown. The way he sets the tone though for us — in practice, in the game, in the meeting room, whatever it is — the dude, he puts his heart into it.”

On Wednesday, Samuel told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that he had asked the 49ers for a trade. The reason for Samuel's desire to leave the 49ers isn't known.

The South Carolina product is coming off the best season of his career in which he caught 77 passes for 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns averaging 18.2 yards per catch. He also rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

“You have to appreciate a guy like that, a teammate willing to put it all on the line for you,” Garoppolo said. “However this thing works out for him, he deserves his money. He’s going to get it one way or another.

“I just wish the best for him. He’s all-time and I just really appreciate him, just as a friend.”

As of right now, there are no indications that the 49ers plan to acquiesce to Samuel's request. He is under contract for the 2022 season and the 49ers currently hold the leverage.

Garoppolo, who was expected to be traded prior to undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, told Fansided's Mark Carman he would obviously love to play with Samuel again next season and is open to being traded as a package.

"I would do that in a heartbeat, man," Garoppolo told Carman on "Stacking The Box." "I think those things will take care of themselves. But I didn't even think about that. That's not bad."

There's no doubt Samuel feels the same way.

