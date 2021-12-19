Deebo Samuel has attempted a pass, which was incomplete, has caught a pass for 30 yards and has run the ball three times for 15 yards. His 10-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left in the half gave the 49ers a 17-10 halftime lead.

His seven rushing touchdowns this season ties for the most in NFL history in a single season by a receiver. He has five receiving touchdowns.

The 49ers scored on their final three possessions of the half.

The game got off to an inauspicious start for San Francisco, though, when JaMycal Hasty fumbled the opening kickoff. Qadree Ollison forced it and Richie Grant recovered at the San Francisco 12.

The Falcons thought they had an early touchdown on Cordarrelle Patterson‘s 1-yard run, but replay overturned the call. The 49ers held three more times from the 1-yard line.

Atlanta’s only touchdown came with help from a questionable roughing the passer penalty on Arden Key. Key sacked Matt Ryan on third-and-four from the San Francisco 30. Key, though, was penalized for putting his body weight on Ryan and driving him into the ground.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore disagreed with the ruling, arguing that since Key tackled Ryan from behind, he could not have avoided putting his body weight on Ryan.

The 15-yard penalty set up the Falcons at the 15, and after a false start, Russell Gage made a fantastic 20-yard touchdown catch over Ambry Thomas.

Ryan is 7-of-14 for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Jimmy Garoppolo has completed 11 of 13 passes for 170 yards with George Kittle catching four passes for 65 yards.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk scored on a 6-yard run for the 49ers’ other touchdown.

Deebo Samuel’s seventh rushing TD of season gives 49ers 17-10 halftime lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk