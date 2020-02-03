Deebo Samuel sets record for rush yards by a receiver

Not everything worked for the 49ers last night, but Deebo Samuel did.

The rookie wide receiver set a Super Bowl record for rushing yards by a receiver, finishing the game with 53 yards on three carries.

The previous record was Percy Harvin’s 45 rush yards for the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Samuel’s 32-yard burst in the first quarter was the most dramatic, and evidence that he should be a useful tool in their offense for years to come. He also had five catches for 39 yards.

During the regular season, the second-rounder from South Carolina rushed for 14 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns.