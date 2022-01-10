Deebo Samuel sets NFL record, helps San Francisco 49ers clinch playoff spot
Deebo Samuel set an NFL record and helped the San Francisco 49ers to a playoff berth.
Samuel, the former South Carolina standout, set an NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a receiver in a season with his 16-yard run in the third quarter of the 49ers’ 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Samuel’s eight touchdowns break Lenny Moore’s record of seven set in 1961.
With the win, San Francisco clinches a postseason berth and will travel to Dallas next week in the first round of the playoffs.
Samuel did a little bit of everything in the victory. He caught four passes for 95 yards, ran it times for 45 yards and threw his first NFL touchdown pass, a 24-yarder to Jauan Jennings in the third quarter.
San Francisco trailed 17-0 at halftime before rallying for the win.
Samuel finished the regular season with 77 catches for 1,405 yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns.