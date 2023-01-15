49ers receiver/general offensive weapon Deebo Samuel looks like he’s plenty healthy for the postseason.

With San Francisco up 31-17 in the fourth quarter, Samuel caught a short pass on the left side and took it 74 yards down the left side for a back-breaking touchdown.

Samuel got a nice downfield block from Brandon Aiyuk to spring him for the score, which gave San Francisco a 38-17 lead.

On the ensuing drive, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith tossed an interception to cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. If the Samuel touchdown didn’t put the game away for San Francisco, that play did.

The 49ers used that turnover to go on another long drive that ended in a Robbie Gould field goal to go up 41-17 with 4:56 left in the fourth quarter.

Deebo Samuel scores 74-yard touchdown, 49ers lead 41-17 over Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk