San Francisco receiver/running back Deebo Samuel made one of the biggest plays of the game on Saturday night when he ran for nine yards on third-and-7 with a minute left, setting up the game-winning field goal. But after that play, he appeared to be injured.

The good news is, Samuel indicated just moments after limping off the field that he felt fine.

“My ankle got twisted up and I got scared there for a minute, but I’ll be all right,” Samuel said on NFL Network after the game.

Samuel was seen walking around after the game without a limp, and he did not appear to seek any medical treatment. So from all indications, the 49ers’ top offensive playmaker will be good to go in the NFC Championship Game.

Deebo Samuel says he’s fine despite limping off the field after picking up big first down originally appeared on Pro Football Talk