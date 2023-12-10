Advertisement

Deebo Samuel rushing TD gives 49ers 21-10 lead

The 49ers have extended their lead over the Seahawks courtesy of Deebo Samuel.

Samuel's fifth rushing touchdown of the season has given San Francisco a 21-10 advantage late in the third quarter.

Samuel had gotten the Niners down to the 1-yard line by using a strong individual effort to go 13 yards on third-and-6 — but he was just short of breaking the plane. He then easily made his way into the paint with a jet sweep on first-and-goal for a 1-yard score.

It was Samuel’s second touchdown of the game, as he caught a 54-yard TD in the first half.

It's the second week in a row Samuel has recorded a rushing and receiving touchdown. It's also the third week in a row Samuel has run in a score.

The 49ers have scored 14 straight points after going down 10-7 late in the first quarter.

49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.