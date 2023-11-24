Deebo Samuel rushing TD gives 49ers early 7-0 lead over Seahawks

The 49ers had little trouble getting down the field on their opening drive against the Seahawks, scoring a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Receiver Deebo Samuel got the score, taking a handoff from the backfield 2-yard to the left for his third rushing touchdown of the season.

But it was Christian McCaffrey who paced the offense on the opening possession, taking three carries for 33 yards and making one catch for 14 yards.

Samuel also had a catch for 10 yards.

Quarterback Brock Purdy was 3-of-4 for 33 yards as the 49ers faced just one third down on their way to the end zone. McCaffrey converted third-and-1 with a 5-yard run.