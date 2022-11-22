Deebo Samuel runs 39 yards for 49ers touchdown

The San Francisco 49ers can get you in so many ways. As Troy Aikman said on the MNF broadcast as soon as you think you have them figured out, you don’t.

Sort of a Roddy Piperism.

The Niners went misdirection in the third quarter and Deebo Samuel wound up with the longest TD run of his career. The 39-yard run put San Francisco up 23-10 over Arizona in Mexico City.

