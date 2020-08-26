Deebo Samuel running on the side at 49ers practice

Good news for 49ers wide receivers has been in short supply, but they got a glimpse of it Wednesday.

According to Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, Deebo Samuel put in his most intense work yet on the side field, as he comes back from a broken foot.

Samuel was sprinting and changing direction, which is a good sign in his recovery. He suffered the injury in June, and remains on the non-football injury list.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has held out hope Samuel could be ready for the Sept. 13 opener, though he said he wasn’t counting on it. The 49ers have been hit hard by injuries at his position, and have been dragging guys in off the street to get through camp.

