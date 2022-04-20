Deebo Samuel rumors: Jets feel 49ers won't trade WR without 'king's ransom'

Report: Jets feel 49ers won't trade Deebo without 'king's ransom' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The wildest offseason in recent NFL history continues and this time, it hits close to home.

49ers’ Deebo Samuel reportedly told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that he has requested a trade from San Francisco. The news took the NFL world by storm when it broke on Wednesday morning.

And it didn’t take long for the speculations to circulate.

As Samuel enters the last year of his rookie contract, he wants to be paid top dollar for his elite services. But as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, it’s his usage, too, that is a factor.

But the trade request from the 26-year-old self-proclaimed “wide back” isn’t a guaranteed move. San Francisco doesn’t have to honor Samuel’s trade request because the 49ers have him under contract for this year, and can franchise tag him next year.

So if Deebo isn’t traded by the end of the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28), then the 49ers have the leverage, and don’t need to act frantically unless an unpassable offer comes along.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the New York Jets don’t believe Samuel will be moved at all, unless the 49ers get a “king’s ransom” in return.

Samuel showcased his unique talent in his breakout 2021-22 season with the Niners, and multiple teams will likely show some level of interest in the star wide receiver.

The Jets make sense for Deebo, who would join a familiar face in Robert Saleh. Kansas City would also be an ideal landing spot for the do-it-all playmaker after losing Tyreek Hill.

But can these teams offer what San Francisco is asking for?

Buckle up, we’ll just have to wait and see.

