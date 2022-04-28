Deebo Samuel rumors: 49ers have trade offers of first-round pick 'and more'

Report: Multiple teams offering first-round pick, more for Deebo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The clock is ticking on any potential Deebo Samuel trade.

An answer to whether Samuel will be suiting up for the 49ers in 2022 or not will likely arrive Thursday night in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Set to be a spectator of the opening round, San Francisco could leap into the first 32 picks by sending away its disgruntled wide receiver. If the 49ers don’t complete a trade Thursday, Samuel will most likely be sticking with the team which selected him in 2019 and turned him into a star.

Per NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the inbox of 49ers general manager John Lynch is filled with offers for the All-Pro wideout.

“There are multiple teams that have tried to engage with the 49ers,” Pelissero said Thursday. “They’ve had multiple offers, including the first-round pick and more. The 49ers just don’t seem inclined to engage, at least not at the same compensation point as the Tyreek Hill deal or the Davante Adams trade.”

From NFL Draft Kickoff: Time is running out for a trade of #49ers WR Deebo Samuel, a complicated deal that would need mulitple parties in line before it happened. pic.twitter.com/UrpTBe9Jkk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2022

In mid-March, the Green Bay Packers shipped Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a first-round pick (No. 22 overall) and second-round pick (No. 53). A few days later, speedster Tyreek Hill was sent to the Miami Dolphins for first-, second- and fourth-round choices in this year’s draft and fourth- and sixth-round selections next year.

“Those were not just trades,” Rapoport said of the Adams and Hill deals. “First of all, that was days and days and weeks of work, working and making sure the compensation was right. That’s not actually the issue. The issue is -- Deebo Samuel is going to need a new contract to show up at his new team. Maybe the [New York] Jets, maybe the [Detroit] Lions. Is there enough time to even negotiate that if you deal even right now?"

“We’re running out of time here,” Pelissero agreed. "Things are still possible, but you’d have to work out a new contract. It seems like the 49ers are digging in with a player who … does not want to be in San Francisco."

Lynch, though, has been consistent in his message about his team's hopes for its relationship with Samuel.

"I can't ever imagine moving on from Deebo," Lynch said earlier this week at his pre-draft media availability. "He's been such a great player for us. He means so much to this franchise. I’ve got nothing but love for the guy.”

If San Francisco doesn’t make a splashy move Thursday and trade Samuel, 49ers fans will have to wait until they’re on the clock at No. 61 overall in the second round Friday for any changes to the roster.

