Deebo Samuel ruins Rams defense for 49ers touchdown
Deebo Samuel took a short pass and turned it into a long play and the San Francisco 49ers were tied with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi in the NFC Championship Game.
Jimmy Garoppolo hit the versatile Samuel with the quick pass and the receiver did the rest, shredding the Rams’ defense en route to a 44-yard TD play.
Robbie Gould hit the PAT and the game was tied at 7-7.
IS DEEBO A CREATE-A-PLAYER?! #FTTB #NFLPlayoffs
📺: #SFvsLAR on FOX
📱: https://t.co/vywGt5Kgfz pic.twitter.com/Ttsf53RZ3s
— NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2022
The 75-yard drive took only 4 plays.