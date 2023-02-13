Deebo Samuel rips James Bradberry, doubles down after Eagles' Super Bowl loss

Deebo doubles down ripping Bradberry after Eagles' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel didn't hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary -- cornerback James Bradberry in particular -- leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

"Where are the holes? On the back end," the 49ers star receiver said of the Eagles' defense on the "I Am Athlete" podcast over the weekend.

When podcast host and former NFL star LeSean McCoy asked Samuel about Bradberry, who recently was named to the 2022 AP All-Pro second team for the first time in his career, Samuel responded with one fiery word.

"Trash," Samuel said.

The receiver only poured extra gasoline on his spicy take following the Eagles' 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Sunday night.

In a tie game with 1:54 to play, Bradberry was flagged for defensive holding on a critical third-and-8 in the Eagles' red zone. That penalty allowed the Chiefs to run down the clock, kick a go-ahead field goal and leave just five seconds for the Eagles to attempt a Hail Mary pass in the closing seconds. It fell incomplete, and Kansas City earned its second Super Bowl ring in four seasons.

Samuel didn't appear to be too surprised at Bradberry's penalty that represents the turning point of Super Bowl LVII.

One hour later, Samuel threw more shade at Philadelphia on Twitter, criticizing the team for responding to the 49ers' comments after an unsatisfying NFC Championship Game.

Members of the Eagles' locker room publicly credited 49ers tight end George Kittle for firing up the team with comments that the Philadelphia defense "looked good on paper." 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk doubled down that San Francisco is "hands down, the best team in the league" even after the season-ending loss in Philadelphia.

Had no reason worrying about what we was saying in media wanted to tweet about us should of been focused on game ðŸ¤·ðŸ¾â€â™‚ï¸ — Deebo (@19problemz) February 13, 2023

Put in a tough spot, Bradberry handled the aftermath of his costly penalty like a true pro Sunday night.

"It was a holding," he told reporters. "I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide."

Samuel and the 49ers have another trip to Lincoln Financial Field on their regular-season schedule next year as part of their journey around the NFC East. Bradberry is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but look for the two players to sort out their beef on the gridiron if he re-signs with Philadelphia.

