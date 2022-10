Associated Press

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings against the Texas on Monday night, and rookie Josh Jung got the Rangers' first hit with a one-out single in the eighth off Miguel Castro. In the same game slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking for his 62nd homer, Severino faced the minimum 21 batters through seven innings in only his thrd start since missing two months with a right lat strain. Manager Aaron Boone had a discussion with Severino in the dugout after the seventh inning, and Severino appeared to try to talk Boone into letting him continue.