Deebo Samuel responds to Jerry Rice compliments for jaw-dropping TD vs. Rams
From Steve Young to Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson, just about everyone praised Deebo Samuel for his viral 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
Everyone but Jalen Ramsey, that is.
One of the notable names to praise Samuel was legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice.
"That’s a blessing," Samuel said of receiving a shout-out from Rice to 95.7 The Game's Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto on Wednesday. "Whenever I get a chance to talk to Jerry, we always communicated all the time when we get the chance.
"It’s just great to hear that coming from a great."
Earlier in the week, Rice joined 95.7 The Game to reflect on the 49ers' second win of the season. Like everyone else, it was Samuel's game-changing play that stood out.
"Deebo, to make that catch the way he did, and to have the vision to take it to the end zone, it brought back a lot of memories. He made some cuts that reminded me of someone else back in the day," Rice said with a laugh, referring to himself.
"To have that vision and get into pay dirt and drop six [points] on them, it was a fantastic play."
Samuel and Rice are two very different types of receivers. One is the NFL's all-time leading receiver, and the other is one of the most unique weapons in football.
Greatness respects greatness.
