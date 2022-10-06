Deebo Samuel responds to Jerry Rice compliments for jaw-dropping TD vs. Rams

Deebo responds to Rice compliments for jaw-dropping TD vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

From Steve Young to Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson, just about everyone praised Deebo Samuel for his viral 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Everyone but Jalen Ramsey, that is.

One of the notable names to praise Samuel was legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice.

"That’s a blessing," Samuel said of receiving a shout-out from Rice to 95.7 The Game's Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto on Wednesday. "Whenever I get a chance to talk to Jerry, we always communicated all the time when we get the chance.

"It’s just great to hear that coming from a great."

Earlier in the week, Rice joined 95.7 The Game to reflect on the 49ers' second win of the season. Like everyone else, it was Samuel's game-changing play that stood out.

"Deebo, to make that catch the way he did, and to have the vision to take it to the end zone, it brought back a lot of memories. He made some cuts that reminded me of someone else back in the day," Rice said with a laugh, referring to himself.

"To have that vision and get into pay dirt and drop six [points] on them, it was a fantastic play."

Samuel and Rice are two very different types of receivers. One is the NFL's all-time leading receiver, and the other is one of the most unique weapons in football.

Greatness respects greatness.

