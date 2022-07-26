Deebo Samuel reports to 49ers camp; John Lynch optimistic about new contract

As Deebo reports to 49ers camp, Lynch optimistic about new deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- After a tumultuous offseason, Deebo Samuel has reported to 49ers team headquarters for training camp.

While this is not much of a surprise, it is another step in the process of the relationship between the team and their star player returning to normal. There has been no word regarding negotiations between the two parties regarding an inevitable contract extension, but it is expected to become a reality sooner than later.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have kept all details, from what caused the conflict to what has spurred the reconciliation, under wraps.

But Lynch was optimistic that a deal would get done between the 49ers and Samuel at some point soon, telling the media Tuesday that the two sides have had "productive and substantive talks" and that he's hopeful that they'll be able to announce something in the near future that's "exciting for everyone."

The “wide back," who will speak to the media at some point during training camp, likely will not break protocol by divulging any information either.

Samuel, who has been training away from the facility in the Bay Area for some time, is still under contract through the 2022 season. The first step in the South Carolina product’s reconciliation with the team was attending mandatory minicamp in June.

The 26-year-old did not participate in any on-filed activities, but worked with the team’s medical staff on a side field during practices. Until an extension has been agreed upon, that will not change. Neither Samuel not the team would want to risk an injury to their offensive star prior to the season.

Samuel racked up his first First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2021 after compiling nearly 1,600 yards receiving and seven receiving touchdowns. The versatile skill player also recorded 502 yards rushing and nine additional trips to the end zone on the ground.

A high-value contract extension is expected for Samuel, and for now, it seems that the first steps towards that end have been taken.

All players, veterans and rookies are reporting Tuesday with on-field work starting on Wednesday.

