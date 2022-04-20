Deebo Samuel reportedly requests trade from 49ers; Should Patriots make a move?

Should Patriots make move for WR Deebo Samuel after reported trade request? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another star wide receiver could be changing teams during this wild NFL offseason.

San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel has requested a trade, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported more details on Samuel's situation:

Samuel enjoyed a breakout season in 2021.

He set career highs with 77 receptions on 121 targets for 1,405 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 16 games. He also showed tremendous versatility by tallying 365 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. The 26-year-old wide receiver posted 191 total yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games as the 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to begin next Thursday, April 28, perhaps the 49ers will be able to make a trade in the near future.

Should the New England Patriots show interest in Samuel?

The short answer is yes. The Patriots did acquire veteran wideout DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, but they still need more high-end talent and depth at the position. A move for Samuel would definitely satisfy both of those needs.

The real question is whether the Patriots would be willing to give up the necessary draft capital to make this kind of move. Even if they were, what's their appetite for paying Samuel a large contract extension? He's eligible for unrestricted free agency after the 2022 season.

Of course, the Patriots could have drafted Samuel in 2019, but they opted to take Arizona State's N'Keal Harry at the end of the first round. The 49ers selected Samuel four picks later at No. 36 overall in the second round. Harry has struggled mightily, while several other wideouts from that class, including Samuel, have become productive players.

Given the cost to acquire Samuel and the money it would take to sign him long term, the chances of the star wideout landing in New England are probably slim.

The 2022 draft class also is deep with exciting wide receiver talent, so if the Patriots are looking to upgrade at the position, using one of their seven picks next week makes the most sense in the near term.