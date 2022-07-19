Deebo Samuel remains unbothered by seemingly low Madden NFL 23 rating

Deebo remains unbothered by Madden rating with perfect tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Plenty of 49ers Faithful and NFL fans alike took issue with Deebo Samuel’s rating in the latest Madden game, but the star wide receiver couldn’t care less about where he ranks in the video game.

Samuel didn't crack Madden NFL 23’s top 10 wide receivers when ratings for the position group were released on Monday, much to the shock of many -- especially given his All-Pro season last year.

His 89 rating tied for 13th-best on the game’s list of wideouts, along with DK Metcalf and Chris Godwin.

But Samuel took to Twitter on Monday night to let fans know he isn’t worried about his rating. In fact, he doesn’t even play the game.

“I don’t ever trip about madden ratings lol,” Samuel wrote. “Believe it or not the only game I play is @NBA2K.”

The receivers rated above Samuel include Davante Adams (99), Cooper Kupp (98), Tyreek Hill (97), DeAndre Hopkins (96), Stefon Diggs (95), Justin Jefferson (93), Mike Evans (92), Keenan Allen (91), Terry McLaurin (91) and Amari Cooper (90).

Though Samuel does rank in Madden 23’s top 10 receivers in other subcategories like toughness rating (tied for No. 1) and kick return rating (tied for No. 2), his production last season didn’t end up being enough to boost his overall score.

The 49ers “wide back” set the record for most rushing touchdowns by a receiver in the regular season (8) in 2021 and led the league in yards per reception (18.2). But luckily for the 49ers, it happened in actual NFL games and not on a screen.

And while fans eagerly await news on the Samuel contract front, it’s clear their star receiver isn’t paying all the noise -- virtual or real life -- any mind.

