Deebo Samuel ready to return to the lineup Sunday

The 49ers could have cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) and running Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle) back for Sunday’s game against the Rams. They will have receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel was not listed on the 49ers’ injury report after a full practice Friday. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Samuel has not played since Week 7 because of a hamstring injury.

He has 22 touches for 199 yards and a touchdown this season.

Receiver Brandon Aiyuk remains on the COVID-19 list and won’t play, leaving Richie James and Kendrick Bourne to play bigger roles.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said left tackle Trent Williams has an “outside chance” to return from the COVID-19 list in time to play Sunday. Justin Skule likely starts at left tackle if Williams is unavailable.

The 49ers won’t have outside linebackers coach Johnny Holland for personal reasons. The defensive coaching staff will absorb his duties.

