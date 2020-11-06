Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert complain about 49ers-Packers officiating

Deebo, Mostert displeased with officiating in 49ers-Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The injury-decimated 49ers had a tough time in the first half against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, playing without so many of their best players. Two of them, Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert, were feeling helpless while watching the game at home.

San Francisco's top running back and wide receiver linked up on an Instagram Live call during the first half, and expressed their dismay with some of the officiating up to that point.

(Warning: NSFW language)

Not sure there’s better gameday content than Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert talking about #TNF on IG live during the game 😂 #49ers pic.twitter.com/nhleYzbM5m — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) November 6, 2020

"I don't know what they want from us," Mostert said while shaking his head, presumably in response to a touchdown reception by River Cracraft that was overturned upon review.

"I swear to god," Samuel replied, "they're holding River on the touchdown."

Mostert then compared it to the touchdown reception by Packers receiver Davante Adams earlier in the game.

"This guy's is pushing off and all, bruh," Mostert said. "That touchdown that he had earlier, he pushed off. He pushed off. And they just give it to him."

Adams did appear to push off, but it went uncalled. Just like Cracraft's score-that-wasn't, it could have gone either way.

Such is the way the ball is bouncing for San Francisco these days.

