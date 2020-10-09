Deebo Samuel 'questionable' for 49ers-Dolphins game due to 'illness'

Samuel 'questionable' for 49ers-Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel missed his second consecutive day of practice Friday with an “illness.”

Although Samuel’s absence has nothing to do with the novel coronavirus – or he would have been placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list – there is still some uncertainty about the status of the 49ers’ top receiver.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said players who are experiencing any kind of illness must be out for two days to pass two days of testing with added precautions being added due to the pandemic.

However, there is now clarity regarding quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He was not listed on the injury report on Friday.

Shanahan Garoppolo will start against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium after missing the past 2 ½ games with a high right ankle sprain.

After not practicing the previous two weeks, Garoppolo took part in limited work on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

C.J. Beathard will be the No. 2 quarterback over Nick Mullens, Shanahan said.

The 49ers plan to place defensive end Ziggy Ansah (torn biceps) and defensive back K'Waun Williams on injured reserve on Saturday. Ansah is out for the season, while Williams is expected back in about a month from a knee sprain.

The 49ers on Friday afternoon released their final injury report before Sunday’s game:

Out

DE Ezekiel Ansah (biceps), CB Dontae Johnson (groin), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), CB K'Waun Williams (knee, hip)

Questionable

RB Raheem Mostert (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (illness), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

