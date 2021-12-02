Deebo Samuel predicts 49ers Super Bowl win, gives injury update

Deebo predicts 49ers Super Bowl win, offers injury update originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After starting the season 2-4, the 49ers now are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Kyle Shanahan's team has won four of their last five games and now sits in the No. 6 spot in the NFC playoff picture.

Deebo Samuel has been a big part of the 49ers' turnaround as the star wide receiver is having a historic season while carrying a big offensive load for the 49ers. Samuel suffered a groin injury during the 49ers' Week 12 win over the Minnesota Vikings and will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

But the third-year wide receiver expects that will be the only game he wears sweatpants for.

"Of course," Samuel said on CBS Sports HQ when asked if he would return for the 49ers' Week 14 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. "It's only going to take a week, so be back next week."

Samuel became just the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards while scoring five receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns, and he has reached that mark in 11 games.

With the 49ers' offense now firing on all cylinders, Samuel sees the Niners making a run back to the Super Bowl and finishing the job this time.

"Niners back to the Super Bowl, baby," Samuel said. "Let's go.

"It's going to mean everything," Samuel continued when asked if the 49ers would take home the Lombardi Trophy this time. "We've just got to go out there and just finish the deal this time. We fell short two years ago, and we know what that tastes like. We don't want to taste that again."

The 49ers' season began with a number of questions around the quarterback position, and the noise only got louder after Jimmy Garoppolo struggled during the team's slow start.

But Garoppolo has been the most efficient quarterback in the NFL over the last five games, and Samuel has seen a different Jimmy G this season than in years past.



"Since I've been here, I've known Jimmy to be a winner," Samuel said. "Coming back at OTAs this offseason, I've seen a different type of Jimmy. Being a leader, ball placement, getting the team together, and it's been showing this year."These past three weeks, he's been playing lights out. We've been running the ball well, just clicking on all cylinders — offense, defense, and even special teams."

The 49ers will hope to keep the good times rolling without Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner on Sunday when they face the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

