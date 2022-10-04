Deebo Samuel pokes fun at Jalen Ramsey after explosive TD in 49ers' win

Deebo pokes fun at Ramsey on IG after explosive TD vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel ran right through Jalen Ramsey.

During the 49ers' 24-9 win over Los Angeles on Monday night, Samuel torched the Rams' defense in the second quarter for a 57-yard score. Ramsey, the Rams' veteran defensive back, had a chance to wrap up the 49ers' star "wide back," but Samuel broke loose and waltzed into the end zone.

On Tuesday morning, Samuel took to Instagram to troll Ramsey, all in good fun.

Although he produces highlight-reel plays often, Samuel did not create the video he posted. The footage of Ramsey saying “him” and Samuel uttering “uh oh” are old clips, but they combined for a fun video that represents the heated divisional rivalry.

“I don’t know what he was doing out there,” Samuel said of Ramsey's tackle attempt Monday night. “I just went right by him. He was just backpedaling. I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ ”

Later on Tuesday, Ramsey and Samuel continued to seemingly share light barbs on Twitter.

Yâ€™all can have the lil fame yaâ€™ll think you getting off being lame.

We good this way! Actual LIFE is great! God is great! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 4, 2022

Quit kryingðŸ’ðŸ¾â€â™‚ï¸â€¦â€¦..

Enjoy the game.

Take what come with it pic.twitter.com/RX9FCgEnzP — Deebo (@19problemz) October 4, 2022

Samuel finished the game with six catches for 115 yards and one touchdown.

Samuel and Ramsey will test their rivalry again Oct. 30 when the 49ers visit Los Angeles in Week 8.

