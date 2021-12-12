Deebo Samuel will play today

San Francisco running back/wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be back on the field today.

Samuel, who missed last week’s loss to Seattle with a groin injury, is playing today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Samuel has been outstanding this season, leading the 49ers in a wide variety of statistical categories including catches, receiving yards, yards per catch, receiving touchdowns, yards per carry, rushing touchdowns and yards from scrimmage. The 49ers missed him against the Seahawks, and they hope they don’t have to miss him against the Bengals.

The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites on the road at Cincinnati.

