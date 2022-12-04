49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel appears to be good to go today against the Dolphins.

Samuel plans to play today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Officially, Samuel is listed as questionable with a deep thigh bruise.

Although it was initially feared that the injury would keep Samuel out today, he made progress during the week and now plans to go unless he has a setback during pregame warmups.

Samuel is second on the 49ers with 44 catches and 511 receiving yards. He also has 33 carries for 202 yards.

Deebo Samuel plans to play today vs. Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk